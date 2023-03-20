 Navi Mumbai: 26-year-old arrested with ganja worth ₹43,000
Navi Mumbai: 26-year-old arrested with ganja worth ₹43,000

Navi Mumbai: 26-year-old arrested with ganja worth ₹43,000

The accused was supplying the contraband to local retailers in Taloja.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
Representative | Pixabay

A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Anti-Narcotic Cell of Navi Mumbai police. Around 2.142 kg of ganja (marijuana) worth ₹43,000 were seized from his possession.

The arrested man was identified as Bhavesh Govardhan Madhvi. Based on the information, the Anti-Narcotics Squad laid a trap under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector BS Syed near the Metro Railway Car shed around 2 PM on Wednesday and caught him with the contraband.

Ganja leaves, flowers found in bag

Police noticed that Madhvi was carrying a red cloth bag on his lap and finding him suspicious, the anti-narcotics squad rounded him up and detained him.

Later, when the police searched his bag they found ganja leaves, flowers, stems, and seeds.

The police confiscated the contraband from him and registered a case under the NDPS section against him at Taloja police station.

