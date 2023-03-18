Mumbai: Ganja, charas worth Rs 5 Lakh seized; 5 held | FPJ

The Anti-narcotics Cell (ANC) on Friday arrested five people from Vakola for allegedly possessing charas and ganja worth more than Rs49 lakh. The suspects were identified as Ashish Rathor, Idris Mujawar, Neerav Nishad, Ashraf Qureshi and Siraj Shaikh. They were nabbed following a tip-off. Their body searches led to the recovery of 1.6 kg charas and 343 gm ganja.

They are also named in several other criminal cases such as house theft, robbery, etc filed earlier. Further probe is on to ascertain the source of drugs.