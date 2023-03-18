Mumbai: Gang consumes drugs, alcohol post-midnight near MHB Colony Police station in Borivali; visuals surface

Twitter/@AawazMumbai

Like most metropolitan cities in India, Mumbaikars are not immune to the drug problem.

There have been several complaints from citizens over the sale and consumption of drugs in the city and suburbs.

Recently, a group of boys were spotted in a residential colony near the MHB Colony Police station in Borivali West consuming alcohol and doing drugs.

The incident was reported on Twitter by the handle Mumbai Aawaz, which claimed that the group meets at the spot at the corner of Jairaj Nagar and Ashok Nagar, and consumes drugs.

@TimesNow @mybmc @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice this boys daily sit have drugs & drinks from 10pm to 2pm & create a havoc among residence on corner of jairaj nagar & ashok nagar near mhb police station concrete action has to be taken #safemumbai #betterliving #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/5JiSv2eRVA — mumbai aawaz (@AawazMumbai) March 18, 2023

While responding to the incident on Twitter, the Mumbai Police said that senior officials of the M.H.B. Colony Police Station were informed about the incident.

Earlier on March 16, a Twitter user named Payal Shah claimed that the selling of drugs and usage of liquor in broad daylight is rampant in the Antop Hill area.

"Open selling of Drugs, Day & Night Gambling Usage of Liqour all day, Residential area under the Cycling track, Sion, Opp Gurudwara Bhai Joga Singh/ Canara Bank, Mumbai-37," she wrote.

She added that despite repeated complaints Antop Hill Police takes no action.

Open selling of Drugs, Day & Night Gambling Usage of Liqour all day, Residential area under the Cycling track, Sion, Opp Gurudwara Bhai Joga Singh/ Canara Bank, Mumbai-37.Despite repeated complaints Antop Hill Police takes no action @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @narcoticsbureau pic.twitter.com/f5J1KWJVuT — Payal shah (@Payal18Shah) March 15, 2023