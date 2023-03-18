Mumbai: Peddlers who shipped narcotics to Australia, UK held during drug bust | ANI

Two peddlers arrested during a drug bust in Mumbai transported narcotics and pharmaceuticals to Australia and the United Kingdom.

According to the authorities, the peddlers also used couriers to send drugs and pharmaceuticals to Australia and the UK.

"The arrested accused used to send drugs to Australia and UK through couriers, along with medicines. Every week 10 kgs of Ketamine drug was sent from Mumbai. They used to bring drugs from Gujarat, which was packed along with medicines and shipped abroad," the Mumbai Police said.

Smugglers part of international syndicate

Further, according to the police, the initial probe revealed that the smugglers were part of an international syndicate.

"During the initial probe, it was found that these drug smugglers are part of an international syndicate and had come to Mumbai to supply drugs," said an officer of Mumbai police.

Previously, on March 16, Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Bureau claimed to have recovered 15.743 Kg of Ketamine drug, valued at ₹8 crore, from the Andheri region, adding that two people had been arrested in connection with the haul.

Further details are awaited.

(With ANI inputs)