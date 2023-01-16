Navi Mumbai: 2 running fake medical and engineering admission racket held in Nerul

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: The Nerul police arrested two persons and busted a racket whereby medical and engineering aspirants were being cheated on the pretext of arranging a seat under the management quota. However, after taking money, the duo keep delaying the process citing various reasons and later flee.

Vinodini Rajendra Yadav – a resident of Chhattisgarh – alerted the police after her daughter was not given admission under the management quota to Dr DY Patil Medical College (Nerul) despite paying Rs33.5 lakh in advance. Ms Yadav's daughter Sakshi appeared in the NEET exam in 2021 but failed to secure admission due to poor marks. She then registered on the mic.nic.com portal to get into a medical college.

In Mar 2022, she received a call from 'Rahul' who offered a seat under the management quota at DY Patil. She was asked to meet Abhay Singh at the college premises and after the meeting, submitted a photocopy of the documents. The conmen then asked for payment of Rs1 crore including Rs23.5 lakh as a donation and fees for four and a half years under the management quota. The family paid Rs33.5 lakh in instalments as an advance.

Interestingly, the complainant also received an email to join the college between May 7-10, 2022. Later, she received another email asking her to wait as there was a technical problem with the admission. Following this, the duo kept giving various excuses for the delay. Ms Yadav found their behaviour suspicious and informed the Nerul police who laid a trap and arrested the duo when they came to collect more money.

