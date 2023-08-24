 Navi Mumbai: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As Slab Collapses In Nerul
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As Slab Collapses In Nerul

Navi Mumbai: 2 Dead, 4 Injured As Slab Collapses In Nerul

The incident occurred at the Darshan Darbar Society in Sector 6 of Sarsole village

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 12:43 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Tragedy struck on Wednesday night as a four-storey building's slab collapsed, resulting in two fatalities and leaving four others injured. The rescue operation was promptly initiated, with fire brigades from Vashi and Nerul working diligently to salvage those trapped under the debris.

The incident occurred around 9:10 pm at the Darshan Darbar Society in Sector 6 of Sarsole village in Nerul, as reported by the Disaster Management of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). An official from the disaster management team stated that the collapse involved the slab of a hall within the building.

"The slab of the third floor collapsed, impacting the second floor, which subsequently led to the collapse of the second floor as well," shared an official from the Nerul fire brigade.

Building had proper commencement & occupation certificates: NMMC

Mr. Rajesh Narvekar, the municipal commissioner of NMMC, confirmed the unfortunate loss of two lives due to the building collapse incident. He further clarified that the building had obtained proper commencement and occupation certificates, and it was developed by a private builder.

As of now, a total of seven individuals have been successfully extricated from the debris. Unfortunately, two of them succumbed to their injuries, while the remaining survivors were rushed to Dr. D. Y. Patil Hospital in Nerul for medical care. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of stringent construction standards and safety protocols in building developments.

