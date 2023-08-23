Mumbai Road Accident: Accountant Hit By Car, Sustains Hand Fracture

Representative pic

Mumbai: A 24-year-old woman who was on her way home from work was hit by a four-wheeler car on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) near Vikhroli.

Shrutika Daulat Adhikari, a resident of Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli East, works as an accountant at a Saki Naka-based consultancy firm.

The road accident

On Tuesday evening Shrutika was walking home from Vikhroli railway station via Paresh Parkar Marg to buy some vegetables for her home. With vegetables in one hand, and an office bag in another, she was about to reach Kannamwar Nagar, when she slowly crossed the road that falls nearby EEH, a white colour Maruti which was speeding, rammed into Shrutika. The vehicle hit her right side, causing major injury to her right arm, slightly bruising both her legs due to the fall after the hit.

"People gathered and halted the vehicle. They used my phone to call my mother after which my parents and a relative reached the spot, took me to the hospital," Shrutika said in her statement to the police. She also mentioned that her parents first took her to Dr Ambedkar Hospital, that was the nearest hospital, located in Tagore Nagar, but the hospital authorities asked them to go to Sion Hospital instead.

Sion Hospital, which is relatively far from Vikhroli, they managed to reach via road. What was further disappointing to the Adhikari family is that given the rush at Sion Hospital, they were told to move to Laud Clinic, located in Dadar, as it would take long before she would be treated at Sion Hospital.

After a whole lot of travel, Shrutika was admitted at the Dadar hospital and a couple of tests later, they were informed that she had sustained a fracture on her right arm due to the accident. The family approached the police late Tuesday night.

She underwent surgery on Wednesday evening, said Daulat Adhikari, victim's father.

Police arrest driver for causing accident due to negligence

Adhikari, who works as an electrician said they "for now" have managed all the expenses as surgery is a priority. "Surgery is most important and for now we have managed everything at the hospital. The police informed us that the four-wheeler vehicle was run by a private taxi service company and that the driver was arrested today (Wednesday) morning. Some lawyers met us and we are assured to get some compensation. However, for now, Shrutika getting better is our focus," he told the FPJ.

The Free Press Journal tried contacting Sudhir Hirdeker, senior police inspector of Vikhroli police station, multiple times, but he failed to respond to calls or messages. However, police sources confirmed that the driver of the four-wheeler was arrested but was left on bail immediately after. The private company for which the driver worked has assured the family to provide compensation.