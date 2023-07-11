Mumbai News: City Reports 49% Reduction in Road Accidents | representative pic

Mumbai: Road accidents in Mumbai fell 49% between January and May 2023, compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Transport Department. During the first five months of 2022, the city reported 855 accidents, resulting in 175 fatalities and 755 injuries. However, in 2023, the number of accidents plummeted to 439.

113 lives lost and 402 injured

In May 2023, 113 lives were lost and 402 people were injured, an official said. “These statistics reflect the collaborative efforts made by authorities, law enforcement agencies, and the public to prioritise road safety,” the official said.

Officials attributed this reduction in accidents to the work of the Transport Department and related authorities. Their initiatives included improving road infrastructure, enforcing traffic regulations, and increasing awareness about safe driving practices.

While acknowledging the progress, a traffic expert emphasized the importance of sustained efforts to further reduce accidents and fatalities. He emphasised the need for continued awareness campaigns, improved infrastructure, and stricter enforcement of traffic rules to ensure long-term road safety.

It is noteworthy that the positive trend was not limited to Mumbai alone. Statewide data provided by the Transport Department indicated a slight decrease in road accidents across Maharashtra. Between January and May 2023, a total of 14,347 accidents were reported, slightly less than the 14,555 recorded during the same period in 2022.

Similarly, the number of fatalities witnessed a slight decline. In the first five months of 2023, 6,437 lives were lost across the state, compared to 6,915 fatalities during the same period in 2022.