Buldhana Accident: Driver's License Revoked, Bus Registration Cancelled After Sleeper Bus Fire

The Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Department (MMVD) has taken strict action following the devastating incident on the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana, where a private sleeper bus caught fire, resulting in the tragic deaths of over two dozen passengers. According to sources registration of the bus has been cancelled, and the driver's license has been scrapped.

The decision was made based on the findings of a forensic report received from the police, which revealed that the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. The driver was subsequently apprehended and arrested on charges of negligent driving.

The incident occurred in the early hours of July 1 when the sleeper coach bus collided with a divider on the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway at Pimpalkhuta village in Buldhana district. The impact caused the bus to catch fire, resulting in the tragic loss of life. Fortunately, eight individuals, including the driver and the driver's assistant, managed to survive the horrific accident.

In addition to revoking the driver's license, the deputy regional transport office (RTO) in Yavatmal also cancelled the registration of the ill-fated sleeper coach bus. The bus had been registered on January 1, 2020, and possessed a valid fitness certificate until March 10, 2024, according to the RTO official.

"The cancellation of the bus registration and the revocation of the driver's license are part of the MMVD's efforts to ensure accountability and prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The department remains committed to promoting road safety and taking stringent action against those found responsible for endangering the lives of passengers," said an official.

