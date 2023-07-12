Tragic Accident Claims Life of Woman as Car Collides with Parked Vehicle in Thane | Representative Image

Thane: A tragic accident claimed the life of a 53-year-old woman on Monday night when a car collided with a parked motor vehicle, causing her to become trapped in between. The victim, identified as Pooja Krishnaji Sawant, a resident of Nilkanth Heights in Vartak Nagar, suffered serious injuries in the accident.

According to Sadashiv Nikam, the senior police inspector at Vartak Nagar police station, Pooja Sawant was returning home from Shastri Nagar after completing some personal errands. At around 9 pm on Monday, a car driven by Diwakar Sharma collided with a parked motorbike, trapping Pooja between the car and the bike. As a result, Pooja sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Thane for treatment. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries during the course of the treatment. Two other women also sustained injuries in the accident.

Nikam further stated, "We have arrested the car driver, Diwakar Sharma, who was driving under the influence of alcohol. A case has been registered against him, and we are currently investigating the matter."