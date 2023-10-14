Navi Mumbai: 2 Booked For Creating Ruckus At Seventh Sky Lounge Over Non-Serving Of Liquor At 4 AM

Seventh Sky Lounge | Zomato

Navi Mumbai: The APMC police booked two persons for allegedly creating a ruckus at Seventh Sky Lounge at Palm Beach Galleria in Vashi for not giving liquor around 4 am on Saturday. They along with their friends damaged the properties of the restaurant and also pulled out a pistol, threatening to pay extortion.

According to police, the incident took place between 4 am and 6.15 am on Saturday.

Both the accused were identified as Rahul Shailendra Angre and Suraj Nanasaheb Dhonde and they are residents of Airoli.

The altercation

Lalji Bhanushali, the complainant and senior member of the hotel management was celebrating the birthday of a partner. After closing the hotel around 1.30 am, they celebrated the birthday of their partner along with their friend who gathered at the hotel. Around 4 am, Angre, who was an acquaintance of Bhanushali, entered the hotel as it was open and demanded liquor.

Since the hotel was already closed, they refused to give. ThisC did not go well and Angre and Dhonde started abusing and creating ruckus in the hotel. Despite the hotel management convincing him, Angre ransacked the hotel and pulled out a pistol. Angre said that he is a big brother of Airoli and every hotel pays extortion and Seventh Sky would have to pay.

Read Also Mira Road Lounge Bar Refuses To Play Marathi Songs, MNS Demands Explanation From Manager

Bar incident captured on CCTV

The whole incident was recorded in the CCTV cameras of the hotel. This continued around 6.15 am and then they left the hotel premises.

The hotel management approached the APMC police and lodged a complaint. The police registered a case under sections 387, 427, 504, 505(2), 34 of IPC, sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act and sections 37(1) (c) and 135 of Maharashtra Police Act and started an investigation.