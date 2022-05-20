Mira Bhayandar: After Shiv Sena's warning, MBMC bulldozes illegal bars, lodges in Kashimira

Less than 24 hours after a delegation of Shiv Sena leaders led by legislators- Pratap Sarnaik and Geeta Jain threatened to launch an agitation in the form of an indefinite hunger strike against the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) for its inaction against illegal ladies bars, and lodges in the twin-city, the anti-encroachment squad led by Narendra Chavhan launched a massive drive to demolish such establishments on Friday.

Two ladies orchestra bars - Rockstar and Madness and a lodge-Hotel Stay - located on the service road of the highway in Kashimira were razed to the ground with the help of JCB bulldozers amidst tight police security cover supervised by ACP Vilas Sanap. “The action will continue until all such illegal establishments are weeded out from the twin-city,” said Chavhan.

While Sarnaik alleged that the illegalities including prostitution rackets running from such dingy establishments were being protected by the BJP rulers, the hoteliers alleged the pick-and-choose policy adopted by the civic administration while claiming that the local hotel industry had been made a scapegoat in the ongoing tug-of-war between the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena-led opposition, this despite stay orders from court. The twin city continues to retain its tag of housing watering holes and dens which have earned notoriety for their immoral and vulgar activities.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 08:58 PM IST