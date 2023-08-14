 Mira Road Lounge Bar Refuses To Play Marathi Songs, MNS Demands Explanation From Manager
After refusing to play Marathi songs, MNS workers led by Hemant Sawant barged into the lounge bar and sought an explanation from the manager.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
Ludo Kitchen & Lounge | Facebook/Ludo Kitchen & Lounge

Mira-Bhayandar: Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s (MNS) workers barged into a lounge bar in Mira Road on Sunday night to protest the management's refusal to play Marathi songs despite repeated requests by some customers. A group of women visited the Ludo Kitchen and Lounge Bar in the Gaurav City area, Mira Road, on Saturday night. In a video which had gone viral on social media platforms, the women were seen requesting the management to play a Marathi song.

MNS workers barge into bar

However, the manager flatly refused saying that their request of playing Marathi songs cannot be considered. The following night, a group of MNS workers led by Hemant Sawant barged into the bar and sought an explanation from the manager Sunny Raina. An ugly clash was averted after Raina admitted his mistake and tendered an apology in front of the camera.

“We are not against Hindi, Punjabi or any other Bollywood songs, but at the same time demand for Marathi numbers cannot be snubbed in such a manner. Apart from playing Marathi numbers at regular intervals, the management has agreed to play them on demand.” said MNS leader Robert D’Souza.

