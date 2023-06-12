Mira-Bhayandar: Orchestra Bar Raided For Raunchy Dance Shows; Only ₹2,500 Recovered

The Naya Nagar police raided a ladies bar in Mira Road on Saturday night. The bar was found to be indulged in raunchy dance performances under the guise of live orchestra shows. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided Hotel Mani Palace - a notorious ladies-cum-orchestra bar located in the Niraj Park area of Mira Road.

Police sent decoy customer to record dance performances

The police team initially sent a decoy customer who recorded the dance performances on his mobile phone, following which the raid was conducted. A case under the relevant sections of the stringent Maharashtra Prohibition of Obscene Dance in Hotels, Restaurants and Bar Rooms and Protection of Dignity of Women Act- 2016, has been registered against the 3 people including the operator - Manjunath Gowda (36), staffers - Lokesh Gowda (49) and Sanju Bhatt (30).

Only ₹2,500 recovered!

While soliciting customers were rounded up, four women were rescued by the police team. Ironically, cash amounting just ₹2,500 was recovered from the bar counter. The act has stringent guidelines, and convictions in such cases are punishable with five years' imprisonment or a fine of ₹25 lakh - or both.