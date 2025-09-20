 Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Girl Murdered by Maternal Uncle-In-Law Over Forced Marriage In Taloja; Suspect Arrested Within 24 Hours
Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Girl Murdered by Maternal Uncle-In-Law Over Forced Marriage In Taloja; Suspect Arrested Within 24 Hours

Raina AssainarUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 08:03 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: 17-Year-Old Girl Murdered by Maternal Uncle-In-Law Over Forced Marriage In Taloja; Suspect Arrested Within 24 Hours | Representational Image

Taloja police have arrested a 44-year-old man within 24 hours, for the brutal murder of 17-year-old Tamanna Shaikh at Asavari Housing Society, Taloja Phase-2.

The accused, Mohammad Ayub Shahid Mistry, a resident of Ulhasnagar and originally from West Bengal, works in a jeans manufacturing unit. He is the husband of the victim’s mother’s sister. Police said there had been an earlier financial dispute between the two families, which added to tensions.

Revelation During Police Investigation

Investigations revealed that Mistry wanted Tamanna to marry his son. However, as she was receiving marriage proposals from outside the family, he suspected she would refuse. “He had gone to convince her to marry his son. A quarrel broke out, during which he hit her on the head with a cooker and then stabbed her with a sharp object in her neck, killing her,” said Senior Police Inspector Pravin Bhagat of Taloja police station.

Police formed six teams for the probe — four dedicated to investigation, one for spot visits, and one for forensic work. A bomb squad and fingerprint experts also assisted in the operation.

article-image

Senior Official Visit Crime Scene

Several senior officers visited the crime scene, including DCP Prashant Mohite (Zone-3, Panvel), DCP Sachin Gunjal (Crime Branch, Navi Mumbai), ACP Ajay Landge (Crime Branch), ACP Vikram Kadam (Kharghar Division), Sr PI Pravin Bhagat, PI Sagar Nikam, API Kishor Khadke, API Vikas Pathade, and PI Neelam Pawar.

Police said further investigations are underway.

