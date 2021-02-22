Navi Mumbai: 12-year-old boy electrocuted to death in Airoli

A 12-year-old boy died after electrocuted in Airoli on Monday morning.
The boy, a street hawker, came in the contact with a moving four poles ladder which was touching an electric wire above. The boy burned alive and died on the spot.
The Rabale police have registered an accidental death report and started the investigation.
According to police, the incident occurred around 8.52 am in front of shop number 7 at Shiv Shankar Plaza Two, at sector 7, in Airoli.
Yogesh Gawade, senior police inspector of Rabale police station said that the boy could not be identified. “There is no whereabout of the family of the deceased boy. We are tracing his family to establish his identity,” said Gawade. He added that they have registered an ADR and started the investigation.
Police said that the four poles moving iron ladder was used last night at a shop and later left at the spot. Unfortunately, the ladder moved and was touching a live wire above.
“The boy who used to sell toys and other products at a traffic signal came in connection with ladder and burned alive,” said Advocate Bapu Pol, a social worker who also complained police and electricity distribution company for action against the culprit.
A statement issued by MSEDCL stated, “At Diva village on diva feeder dated February 21, in front of Lenskart shop Sector 7, four poles ladder with plastic wheel pushed towards 11KV conductor and at night ladder was connected to 11KV HT line conductor. On February 22, at 8.52 am Diva Feeder was tripped. The victim held the ladder pole and he was not wearing any footwear therefore Electric Supply directly connected to earth through victim body and victim was burnt to death on the spot.”