Ujjain: Teenage boy dies of heart attack while dancing in marriage party

Ujjain: Jubilant atmosphere of a marriage party suddenly turned into gloom as a 19-year-old fitness enthusiast cousin of the groom suddenly collapsed and died while dancing during the marriage ceremony on Friday evening.

Sanskar alias Ram (19) son of Vijay Khandelwal resident of Jaisingpura had gone to attend the marriage ceremony of his cousin brother Ajay at Nakshtra Hotel on Friday. He was enjoying dancing with others on the numbers being played by DJ. He even took several photos with his mobile phones. But, he fell down suddenly while he was going to hotel’s room due to some reason. Hotel employee informed his family members about his condition. He was rushed to the hospital where doctor declared him brought dead, possibly due to severe heart attack.

As per family members he was the only son in the family and was pursuing BCom. His father runs a grocery shop in the city. His body was handed over to his kin after postmortem.