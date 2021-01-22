Ujjain: Cop takes Rs 10L in engagement, then refuses marriage

Ujjain: A family from Jhansi has moved CM office in Bhopal seeking justice against a MP Police constable. Acting on the complaint, the CMO has ordered Ujjain SP to probe into the matter.

Bhagwandas Ahirwar of Similiya village in Jhansi said that the family had fixed marriage of their daughter Renu Kumari with constable Sandeep Kumar of Nanakheda in Ujjain. Sandeep is current posted at Mahakal police station. April 20, 2020 was fixed as marriage date. During engagement and tilak function on February 4, 2020, the girl’s family had spent more than Rs 10 lakh, including gifts, cash, gold chain, locket and two gold rings. The family claimed that a few days before the marriage, Sandeep’s family demanded Rs 5 lakh more in cash and a bullet motorcycle. They also threatened to cancel the marriage if their demand was not met. When the girl’s family expressed its inability to fulfil the demand, Sandeep’s family cancelled the marriage.

According to SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, they received the complaint that a girl was married to police constable. Charge of seeking bribery has been levelled against constable Sandeep Kumar by the complainant. “We are verifying the facts and investigating the complaint received from CM House,” he added.