Mumbai: Labourer electrocuted while carrying out repair works, owner booked

A 40-year-old labourer was electrocuted to death in Malvani, Malad (W) during the repair work. Malvani Police have booked the owner for causing death due to negligence as he had not provided any safety measures or equipment to the worker. While police are yet to make an arrest, the search for the accused is underway.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at around 11am on Friday, when the deceased, identified as Shivram Kale, was working on the repairs. Kale was employed by the accused, to work on the repairs of his house at Sadguri Society in Malvani. The accused, whose name has been withheld on request, had allegedly not given any safety gears to Kale, and during the work, Kale was exposed to a live wire on one of the walls, which electrocuted him.

Before the locals could rush and intervene, in a bid to save Kale, he had died on the spot. Police were informed about the incident, who rushed to the hospital, where he was declared before admission. Malvani Police then recorded a case against the house owner and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence. While no arrest has been made, a search is underway to nab the accused.

Meanwhile, the preliminary postmortem report claimed that Kale died of electrocution.