National Lok Adalat At DRT-III Mumbai Settles 70 Cases, Recovers ₹24.57 Crore Through Amicable Resolution

(L to R) Mrs. Snehal Talashilkar, Asst Registrar DRT-3 MUMBAI, Shri Prabhat Paliwal Chief Manager (Law) UBI, Shri V.N. Lothey Patil Ex Presiding Officer, Mrs. Sanjana Ghogare Advocate, Shri. Sanjai Jaiswal, Registrar DRT-3 MUMBAI. |

The National Lok Adalat was held on 13.12.2025 at Debts Recovery Tribunal -III, Mumbai under the guidance of Mrs. Sreekala Suresh, I/c Presiding Officer, DRT-III, Mumbai. A total of 70 cases were settled amicably and a sum Rs. 24.57 crores are recovered. This Lok Adalat was held in consultation with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Lok Adalat Chaired by Former Presiding Officer

It was chaired by the Ex Presiding Officer Shri V.N. Lothey Patil along with members of the Panel Shri Prabhat Paliwal, Chief Manager (Law), Union Bank of India and Advocate Mrs. Sanjana Ghogare.

All the officers & staff of the Tribunal worked very hard for smooth conduct of Lok Adalat Shri Sanjai Jaiswal, Registrar, DRT-III, Mumbai has expressed heartfelt thanks to all officers/bank officers/staff & litigants who contributed directed/indirectly in making this National Lok Adalat a success. The Following staff of DRT-III, Mumbai, were present in the Lok Adalat Mrs. Snehal Talashilkar-Asst. Registrar, Parvesh Sharma, Milind Khatu, Satish Borade, Rajan Kamble, Narendra Mahamunkar, Vilas Bobhate, Ram Ingale, Kishor Indulkar, Amrendra, Mrs. Priyanka Gurav.

