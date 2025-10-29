National Census 2027: Mumbai's Chembur Among Three Areas Selected For Pre-Testing In Maharashtra |

As part of the preparations for Census 2027, pre-testing will be conducted across all state and union territories from November 10 to 30. For Maharashtra, three districts are being selected for sample census testing, which are Mumbai, Jalgaon and Kolhapur. In Mumbai, BMC's M-West ward has been selected. The ward consists of Chembur West and some areas of Chembur East.

Meeting on Pre-Testing Preparations

The national last census was conducted in 2011. The central government had notified that next census will be held in 2027, under which the Phase 1 consisting House Lists will be conducted over a period of one month between April and September 2026. The Population Census (Phase 2) will be conducted in February 2027. The Census is conducted as per the provisions of the Census Act, 1948.

In the wake of pre-testing in Mumbai, Director of Census Directorate, Nirupama Dange met BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Tuesday.

Assistant Commissioner Commisioner of M-West ward, Shankar Bhosale said, "We have recieved the central government notification on pre-testing for Census 2027. From November 3 to 7, raining will be given to enumerators (the officials deployed for taking census) and the pre-testing will begin from November 10."

"Ghatla area is earmarked from where census will begin and we will carve 135 blocks. For each block a seperate enumerator will be appointed. They will carry out the house lists. It will also include some areas of Subhash Nagar," Bhosale added.

Scope of Pre-Testing

The last national census was carried in 2011 and the pre-testing is for preparing the system, understanding the challenges and training for conducting the final census.

As Mumbai's pre-testing will include 135 house lists blocks, for Jalgaon's Chopda tehsil pre-testing will be held in 26 villages and 45 villages in Kolhapur's Gaganbawada tehsil. A team of 402 enumerators and supervisors will be working for census pre-testing across the state.