Nashik: Two Men Threw Slipper, Stones At Dogs And Assaulted Feeder At Midnight; Police Begin Investigation | VIDEO

Nashik: A dreadful incident in the midnight hours took place near ITI Signal, where two allegedly drunk men were caught on video harassing stray dogs and even assaulting a puppy. The video, filmed by a local woman who feeds strays in the area, shows the men targeting the dogs unprovoked.

In the clip, one of the men can be seen walking towards a puppy quietly before suddenly hurling a slipper at it. The startled puppy cried out in pain and fear. The woman, who was present at the scene, stated that the incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. “These boy was sitting here for an hour and he was throwing something… then they took the stone from here, crossed the road, and came… they threw the stone at me. I was inside my house,” she recounted.

According to her statement, the men were visibly drunk and had been loitering opposite her house for a long time. She alleged that they first threw a stone at her while she was preparing food for the dogs. When she confronted them, they picked up more stones and began hurling them at the animals who were barking. “When he hit me first, I don’t have any enemies… but he hit me because the dogs were barking,” she said.

The woman tried to follow the men after the slipper attack, but they fled the spot. She immediately dialled 112 and informed the police. Satpur police, she confirmed, responded positively and assured her of strict action. “For the first time, the police spoke very positively to me. Otherwise, the police always take the side of society. But the police supported me a lot,” she said.

She also condemned the hypocrisy of people who worship deities but show cruelty towards animals. “On one side, they will worship Khandoba, they will water Shiva. And on the other side, they will kill dogs. It is useless,” she remarked, stressing that dogs too are creations of god and deserve compassion.

The Satpur police were swift to take action and have begun inquiries into the incident, and locals have urged stronger action against those harassing strays.