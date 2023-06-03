Nana Patole: Congress to review ground situation in 48 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole | PTI

The Congress is organisationally strong in all parliamentary constituencies, we will discuss strategy to win maximum seats, state Congress President Nana Patole said as the prominent party leaders from across the state huddled to review ground situation at each of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra on Friday. “However, that shall not affect the seat-sharing talks of the grand alliance MahaVikas Aghadi (MVA),” Patole added.

Patole, who was interacting with the media at state party headquarters in Mumbai ahead of the crucial meeting, also said that the MVA's strategy will be devised at a later stage.

Congress is only alternative to BJP: Patole

“Victory in Karnataka has shown the way. Congress is the only alternative for BJP all across the nation. Maharashtra is the second largest state after UP and we shall try to devise a strategy to win all of them,” Patole said, adding that MVA constituents like the Samajwadi Party, Peasants and Workers Party and Communist parties too will be considered in seat allocation.

While indicating what might be the focus of his party during the campaign, Patole raised the issue of relations between industrialist Adani and PM Modi.

Nana Patole on Hindavi Swaraj

While reacting to Sarsanghchalak Dr Mohan Bhagwat's statement on Chhatrapati Shivaji, Patole said that the "Hindavi Swaraj" took all sections of the society with it, and if anyone is taking disadvantage of it, people know the difference.

The meeting reviewed constituencies like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Thane, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Ravee, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Naahik, Dindori, Latur, Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Washim, Gadchiroli, Chimur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Vardha, Nagpur and Palghar.