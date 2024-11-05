Mumbai: Ticket Checker Forces Marathi Couple To Talk In Hindi, Gets Them Detained; Suspended After Incident Sparks Outrage

Marathi Ekikaran Samiti members at railway office at Nalasopara station | X

Nalasopara: A ticket collector at the Western Railway was suspended after he forced a Marathi couple to speak in Hindi and was detained in the office of Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti said. The couple was also forced to write on a paper, "We will never demand to talk in Marathi." The incident has now sparked controversy and the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti members are protesting at Nalasopara station.

Commenting on the incident, the Western Railway spokesperson said that the TTE has been booked off duty and further actions will be taken after due investigation. Vasai GRP has registered an FIR under relevant sections and further investigation is on.

The incident came to light on Monday. However, the exact date of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

As per the initial information available, a couple with valid railway ticket was forced by an immigrant, non-Marathi speaking TTE , identified as Rakesh Maurya, demanded the couple to speak in Hindi and said, "If you are India, you should know Hindi."

The couple was also forced to write on a piece of paper that they will never demand to speak in Marathi. The wife had recorded the incident on her phone, however she was forced to delete it. The couple was made to sit in the office for long time and later arrested by RPF, the media statement released by Marathi Ekikaran Samiti said.

The Marathi Ekikaran Samiti has called the incident a "disrespect to Marathi language" and have staged a protest at Nalasopara station's railway master's office.

The Western Railway said, "For us passengers of all religions, languages, regions are equal and our aim is to provide them with the best service. The matter will be investigated and appropriate action will be taken if any fault is found."