‘I Don’t Give Business To Muslims & Maharashtrians’: Western Railway TC From UP Suspended After Video With Discriminatory Remarks Goes Viral

TC Ashish Singh's (now suspended) inappropriate remarks against Maharashtrians caused a row | X

A major controversy has erupted in Mumbai after Ashish Pande, a ticket collector (TC) working for Western Railway, allegedly made inflammatory and discriminatory remarks against the Marathi and Muslim communities. Pande, originally from Uttar Pradesh but residing in Vikhroli, Mumbai, reportedly declared that he would neither support Marathi or Muslim businesses nor use auto-rickshaws driven by Marathi or Muslim drivers.

An audio clip of the alleged statements was posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) on September 22 at 5:33 PM, by a social media users, which quickly went viral. Within five hours, the post had garnered nearly 1,000 reposts and more than 130,000 views, sparking widespread outrage.

"I don't give business to Muslims and Maharashtrians. I don't sit in autos of Muslims and Maharashtrians," the audio purportedly captures Pande saying. The incident has heightened tensions in Maharashtra, particularly around the issue of migrant workers and their relationship with local communities.

Watch the video here:

'I don't give business to Muslims & Maharasthrians.

I don't sit in autos of Muslims & Maharashtrians.'



- Ashish Pandey, TC in Western Railway who lives in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/a1RRIZXgwM — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) September 22, 2024

We take this matter very seriously. The staff commenting adversely about the religious community and Maharashtrians has been suspended immediately, pending an inquiry.



A thorough investigation will be conducted to ensure accountability. Appropriate actions will be determined… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) September 22, 2024

Western Railway responded swiftly, issuing a statement through its spokesperson: "We take this matter very seriously. The staff member making such adverse comments about religious communities and Maharashtrians has been suspended immediately, pending an inquiry. A detailed investigation will be conducted to ensure accountability, and appropriate actions will be determined based on the findings to uphold our standards and ensure the integrity of our services."

The comments have drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, with many condemning Pande's remarks as divisive and offensive. In particular, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), a political party known for its strong stance on local rights, took immediate action. Reports suggest that MNS members confronted Pande and issued a stern warning regarding his behavior, further fueling the conversation on the need to respect local communities.

The incident has brought the issue of migrant attitudes towards Maharashtra’s local population to the forefront of public discourse, with many calling for greater sensitivity and understanding. "At a time when regional identity and social harmony are becoming increasingly crucial in Maharashtra, Pande’s remarks have added fuel to the ongoing debate about the relationship between migrants and locals in the state" said a social activist.