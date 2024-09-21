Mumbai: Central Railway Partners With Shakti Plastic Industries To Enhance Waste Management And Recycling At Key Stations

Central Railway | File Pic

Mumbai: In a move towards environmental sustainability, Central Railway has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Shakti Plastic Industries to improve waste management and promote recycling at key stations within the Mumbai division recently.

This strategic partnership, centered on the reduction of plastic waste, reflects Central Railway’s commitment to supporting national and regional policies on environmental responsibility.

According to CR, MOU will kick-start as a pilot project aimed at bolstering waste management at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station and the Wadibunder depot.

"This initiative will focus on implementing a comprehensive recycling and waste reduction program, with the dual objective of improving waste management at railway stations and evaluating the feasibility of adopting these practices across the broader Indian Railways network" said an official.

Under the agreement, Central Railway will provide space and permissions for Shakti Plastic Industries to handle the collection, segregation, and recycling of plastic waste at CSMT and from trains arriving at the Wadibunder depot. In return, Shakti Plastic will supply recycled plastic products, such as benches and dustbins, to enhance the station’s infrastructure.

"The collaboration is expected to significantly benefit waste management efforts by easing the burden on the Urban Local Bodies/Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (ULB/MCGM), while also advancing Central Railway’s progress towards the Government of India’s ‘Net Zero Station’ target" said an official.

According to CR, this partnership marks an important milestone in Central Railway’s journey towards adopting sustainable practices and reducing its environmental impact.