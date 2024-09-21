Mumbai: Central Railway Launches 'Sowing Seeds of Change' Initiative, Distributes 450 Air-Purifying Plants To Enhance Workplace Sustainability

Central Railway employees receive air-purifying plants as part of the 'Sowing Seeds of Change' initiative for a greener workplace | X

Mumbai: In a forward-thinking move to foster a sustainable and eco-friendly work environment, the Human Resources Department of Central Railway's Mumbai Division has launched an innovative program, 'Sowing Seeds of Change.' Spearheaded by Rajnish Kumar Goyal, Divisional Railway Manager, this initiative aims to bring nature into the workspace by providing employees with air-purifying plants at their desks.

According to sources, the idea for 'Sowing Seeds of Change' originated from a dedicated staff member who recently completed 25 years of service and chose to remain anonymous.

The program was inaugurated with the distribution of 450 indoor plants to employees, who will now benefit from the stress-relieving and productivity-boosting effects of having greenery in their workspaces recently. The plants, selected for their minimal care requirements and air-purifying properties, align with Central Railway's commitment to environmental sustainability and employee well-being.

"This initiative not only enhances the workspace but also improves air quality, reduces stress, and boosts mood and productivity," said sn official of CR during the launch event. “It’s a step towards building a healthier work environment while contributing to environmental conservation.”

The green initiative features various plant species known for their ability to filter indoor air pollutants. Plants such as the Spider Plant, Golden Pothos, and Snake Plant have been selected for their excellent air-purifying qualities and low-maintenance nature. These plants help remove harmful toxins like formaldehyde, benzene, and carbon monoxide from the air, while also adding an aesthetic appeal to workspaces.

Select plants along with their benefits

Spider Plant (Chlorophytum comosum also known as Kobra Ghaas)-----

Purifies air by removing toxins like formaldehyde and xylene, and improves humidity.

Golden Pothos (Money Plant)----

Removes indoor pollutants like benzene, formaldehyde, and carbon monoxide.

Gold Flame Sansevieria (Snake Plant)----

Filters out toxins and provides oxygen at night, improving indoor air quality.

Polyscias fruticosa----

Known for its air-purifying abilities and positive effect on mental well-being.

Syngonium Plant----

Improves indoor air quality by removing volatile organic compounds.

Cryptanthus Bromeliad----

Enhances aesthetic beauty while removing toxins from the air.

Peperomia obtusifolia----

Absorbs toxins from the air and is easy to maintain in indoor environments.