Central Railway: Repercussions On Train Operations Due To Pre-NI And NI Work At Rahuri-Padhegaon Stations From 19 To 23 September

Central Railway's traffic and power blocks at Rahuri-Padhegaon stations affect train operations from 19 To 23 September

Repercussions on Train Operations due to Pre-NI and NI Work at Rahuri-Padhegaon Stations from 19th to 23rd September. Central Railway’s Pune Division will operate Traffic and Power blocks for Pre-NI & NI (Non-interlocking) works at Rahuri-Padhegaon Stations in connection with Doubling Project of Daund-Manmad Section.

The details of the blocks to be operated are as under

The Pre NI work of 3 days will commence from 19.09.2024 (Thursday) to 21.09.2024 (Saturday). During Pre-NI, blocks will be operated for 3 hrs of Traffic & Power Blocks in accordance with Corridor Margin.

NI work will be of 34 hours from 05:30 hrs of 22.09.2024 (Sunday) to 15:30 hrs of 23.09.2024 (Monday). One hour of Speed Trial will be conducted for CRS inspection from 15.30 hrs to 16.30 hrs.

REPERCUSSIONS ON TRAIN OPERATIONS

Repercussions on operations of trains originating, terminating and passing through Mumbai region date-wise will be as under: (JCO - Journey Commencing On)

ON 21.09.2024 (Saturday)

CANCELLATIONS

- Train no 11041 Dadar-Sainagar Shirdi Exp 21.09.2024 (Saturday) will remain cancelled.

ON 22.09.2024 (Sunday)

CANCELLATIONS

- Train no 11042 Sainagar Shirdi- Dadar Exp 22.09.2024 (Sunday) will remain cancelled.

These blocks are crucial for modernisation of railway infrastructure and essential for better connectivity. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railways for the inconvenience caused.