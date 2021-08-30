Nagpur: Woman Buddhist monk murdered; one arrested

A woman Buddhist monk was killed allegedly by a male monk in Pipla Dak Bangla in Nagpur on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in the Shiwali Bodhi Bhikkhu Niwara and the deceased has been identified as Samneri Buddha Priya, also known as Kusum Sunil Chavan (45), a native of Indira Nagar in Jaripatka here, an official said.

"We have arrested Bhadant Dhammanand Thero alias Ramdas Jhinuji Meshram (58) for the murder. The two had a quarrel over some issue on Sunday, during which Meshram allegedly smashed her head with a hammer and then slit her throat. A probe is underway to find out the reason why the killing took place," Khaparkheda police station sub inspector Suryaprakash Mishra said.

Meshram tried to end his life after the incident but a ceiling hook from which he tried to hang himself gave way, police said.

ALSO READ Joe Biden visits US military base to pay respects to 13 soldiers killed in Kabul attacks

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 12:22 AM IST