Nagpur: Engineering college professor hit by train, dies

A 35-year-old professor teaching at an engineering college died after being hit by a speeding train at a railway crossing in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Prateek Sopan Bagde, was a resident of Jagruti Nagar and teaching at an engineering college here, they said.

He was crossing rail tracks in the Taj Nagar area after parking his motorcycle nearby when the train hit him on late Monday night, the police said.

A trackman, Devkaran Mishra (28), spotted Bagde's body at around 12.20 am on Tuesday and informed the Mankapur police.

A case of accidental death has been registered, the police added.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 08:12 AM IST