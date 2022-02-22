Delhi bizman creates ruckus on Goa-Mumbai flight, held

The Airport Police had arrested a 26-year-old Delhi-based businessman for allegedly creating a ruckus on a city-bound flight from Goa on Sunday. The man, identified as Salman Khan, allegedly had an anxiety attack on the flight and insisted on meeting the pilot, while standing with his baggage near the entry door. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code endangering the lives of others and subsequently granted bail.

According to police sources, the incident occurred on Sunday morning, on board an IndiGo flight at around 7 am, when it took off from the Dabolim Airport for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). Soon after the plane's departure, Khan panicked and stood near the entry door. Upon the flight attendant's request to go back to his seat, he claimed to go to the toilet.

In the complaint, the flight attendant said that Khan refused to be seated and requested for a change of seat, but was declined as the flight was full. While talking to the attendants, Khan claimed that he was scared and kept talking in high pitch, insisting to meet the captain.

Even as the captain wanted to land the aircraft, it had to be flown around as Khan was standing in the galley, delaying the landing. Khan was then forced to sit by other passengers and the aircraft landed. Soon after the landing, Khan was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The Airport police took custody of Khan, and preliminary probe revealed that Khan suffered from anxiety and was scared. He was not under the influence of alcohol. Khan was booked under sections 336 (endangering lives) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 110 (indecent behaviour in public) of the Maharashtra Police Act and 22 (interference with crew), 29 (act likely to imperil safety of aircraft) and 161 (penalties) of Aircraft rules. He was later granted bail.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:42 PM IST