Mumbai: Battle of Railways for women's crown in Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tourney

Formidable outfits Western Railway and Central Railway scored contrasting victories to set a clash in the Women’s final of the 41st Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana rink hockey tournament, played at the WCG floodlit courts.

In the first semifinal, Western powered by Isha Shrivasta’s superb hat-trick effort went on to record a convincing 9-0 victory against a young talented India Rush. Isha’s teammates Rakhi Prajapati and Lily Chanu scored a brace of goals each to complete the margin of victory.

Later, Central encountered quite a strong challenge from a youthful Sunday Sultans ‘B’, but managed to clinch a close 3-1 victory. Kanchan K., Anuja Singh, and Jyoti Pal were bang on target with a goal each for Central while Sonali Dahiya got Sunday Sultans lone goal.

Meanwhile, in Veteran Men’s semifinal encounters, Sea View Sports Club eked out a narrow 1-0 win against Kalina Village Boys ‘A’ with Sanjay Fernandes scoring the winner. In the second match, Mumbai Raje Orange prevailed over Mumbai Raje White by a 3-1 margin. Madan Iyer, Meghraj Murthy, and Devinder Kumar scored a goal apiece for the winning team while the losing side scored through Neuman D’Souza).

Semifinal results

Women: Western Railway 9 (Isha Shrivasta 3, Anupa Barla 2, Rakhi Prajapati 2, Lily Chanu 2) beat India Rush 0; Central Railway 3 (Kanchan K., Anuja Singh, Jyoti Pal) beat Sunday Sultans 'B' 1 (Sonali Dahiya).

Veteran Men: Mumbai Raje White 3 (Madan Iyer, Meghraj Murthy, Devinder Kumar) beat Mumbai Raje White 1 (Neuman D'Souza); Sea View SC 1 (Sanjay Fernandes) beat Kalina Village Boys 'A' 0.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 02:02 PM IST