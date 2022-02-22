Ticket to play in IPL: David Warner, Pat Cummins and others granted NOC by Cricket Australia to participate in IPL from April 6

Cricket Australia on Tuesday (February 22) granted a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to some of its centrally-contracted players to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season from April 6.

As a result, Team Australia will be without the services of David Warner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, and Glenn Maxwell in their upcoming white-ball series against Pakistan.

Australia, who are set to tour Pakistan are slated to play the home side in a three-match Test series starting from March 4 till March 25. The limited over series will start from March 29 to April 5.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is slated to start in March end.

“Yes, we have granted NoCs to our players to be available for their franchises from April 6 in the IPL. The players can be available only after the Pakistan tour concludes,” the sources were quoted as saying by My Khel.

