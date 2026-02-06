 Mumbai News: Speeding BMW Collision On P D'Mello Road Snarls Traffic
A speeding BMW allegedly rammed into a Wagon R on Mumbai’s busy P D’Mello Road, triggering heavy traffic congestion. The accident disrupted vehicular movement on the stretch. Traffic police rushed to the spot and are working to clear the vehicles and restore normal flow. Further details about injuries or damage are awaited.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, February 06, 2026, 04:23 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A major accident took place on P D’Mello Road after a speeding BMW car collided with a Wagon R, causing heavy traffic congestion in the area.

Speed Alleged as Primary Cause

According to initial reports, the BMW was allegedly being driven at high speed when it rammed into the Wagon R, leading to disruption of traffic flow on the busy stretch.

