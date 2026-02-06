Mumbai News: Speeding BMW Collision On P D'Mello Road Snarls Traffic

A major accident took place on P D’Mello Road after a speeding BMW car collided with a Wagon R, causing heavy traffic congestion in the area. |

Mumbai: A major accident took place on P D’Mello Road after a speeding BMW car collided with a Wagon R, causing heavy traffic congestion in the area.

Speed Alleged as Primary Cause

According to initial reports, the BMW was allegedly being driven at high speed when it rammed into the Wagon R, leading to disruption of traffic flow on the busy stretch.

Traffic police rushed to the spot and are managing the situation while efforts are underway to clear the vehicles and restore normal movement. Further details are awaited.

