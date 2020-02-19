MVA should come clear on CAA, NRC and NPR: BJP leader

Mumbai: BJP leader Shaina NC on Wednesday said that the ruling 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' in Maharashtra should clear their stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).

She said that those who are "blindly opposing" the CAA and NRC must read the draft before commenting on it.

"The differences in opinion among the three allies of Maharashtra government shows bad co-ordination and Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and Balasaheb Thorat should clear their stand on these issues," she said.

Shaina also responded to the Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale issuing an appeal to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to leave NCP and Congress and come back to the BJP-RPI alliance.

"This is not a Maha Vikas Aghadi government but Maha Vinaash Aghadi government. Whatever Ramdas Athawle Ji has said, it is his party's view, as far as BJP is concerned we are committed to serving the people with no lust for power," Shaina NC said.