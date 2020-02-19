Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray visits Shivneri Fort on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the Shivneri Fort in Pune district on Wednesday to pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.

The Maratha warrior king was born in Shivneri, located in Junnar tehsil of Pune, in 1630.

Thackeray attended some programmes, including the 'cradle ceremony', in Shivneri and also reviewed development works at the fort.

The Shiv Sena president also took to Twitter to pay tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of 'Shiv Jayanti'.