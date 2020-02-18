Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi doubles number of plates under Shiv Bhojan scheme

In view of the overwhelming response to the Shiv Bhojan scheme, the Maharashtra government has doubled the number of plates to 36,000 from 18,000 per day to be served in 148 centres across the state. The Rs 10 meal scheme was launched on January 26.

Although the department of food and civil supplies is the nodal department for its implementation, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is personally keeping his eye to ensure that the meal is provided to the poor at subsidized rates.

The department of food and civil supplies on Tuesday issued a notification which says that even though minimum plates served at the centre remains 75, the number of maximum plates per day has been increased to 200 from the present level of 150 plates.