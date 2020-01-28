MVA plans to make Shiv Bhojan's reach bigger

Mumbai: In view of the overwhelming response received for the Rs 10 meal under the Shiv Bhojan scheme, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has proposed to increase, in phases, the number of canteens to 500 and plates served to 1 lakh per day from the present 122 canteens and 18,000 plates. On the third day, 13,779 people availed the meal between 12pm and 2 pm at 122 canteens across 35 districts in the state.

Minister of Food and Civil Supplies Chhagan Bhujbal told FPJ, "There has been a rise in demand for additional centres/canteens and plates to be served daily across the state. The government plans to increase the quantity to one lakh plates per day to be served in 500 centres/canteens in due course of time. So far, the government has made an allocation of Rs 6.48 crore for three months. However, with the increase in the number of plates to be served daily at Rs 10 each, the state government's annual outgo is estimated to be Rs 125 crore.'' He informed that his department will seek additional allocation in the ensuing annual budget of Maharashtra.

Bhujbal said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and he, through a web link, talked to the Shiv Bhojan canteen operators from Kolhapur, Nandurbar and Jalna today. They said that the response received from the public is good. ''On January 26 and January 27, 11,417 and 13,347 plates were served, respectively. Today, 13,779 plates were served. The number of people availing the scheme will certainly increase. The idea is to have at least one centre/canteen in each of the 355 talukas,'' he added.

Bhujbal said that the department is getting a daily update of the scheme through an app. He informed that the department will soon release a website, wherein individuals or organisations could donate in kind or money for the functioning of the Shiv Bhojan canteens. ''The department will also appeal to various organisations and individuals to distribute sweets or donate to the scheme. Their names will be displayed at the particular canteen,'' he added.