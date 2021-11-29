MVA govt revolves only around sons, daughters, nephews: BJP's Ashish Shelar

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the two-year rule of the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government accusing it of inaction and lack of governance. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, who has been critical about MVA's functioning, said that the completion of two years was marked by ‘scandals and decision paralysis. The government is without governance.'

Another BJP legislator, Ashish Shelar, alleged that the MVA government revolves only around sons, daughters and nephews.

“The alliance government is like a three-party extravaganza. I am simply voicing the countless pains that Maharashtra and its people have experienced during the last two years,’’ he said.

“Brutal, harsh and inhumane attempts have been made to gain power and wealth,” Shelar added. He also flayed CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, NCP MP Supriya Sule without directly naming them, especially for their role in the government formation and its functioning after the assembly elections of 2019. “There is nothing wrong in wanting one’s son to settle in politics.

Sadly, the state's image has been spoiled. Today the world looks at it as a state of pub, peg, party and penguin. Out of sheer love for his nephew, he was given an important portfolio in the government. The common man has not been benefited from this government,’’ remarked Shelar.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:01 AM IST