'MVA government will complete tenure and come to power again,' claim NCP and Congress

Shiv Sena allies Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress have said despite Maharashtra being worst-hit by Covid-19, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has performed better during its tenure. NCP Minister Nawab Malik said more than 66.50 lakh citizens were affected due to Covid in the state.

"Even then, we did better than other states without any non-availability complaints of beds or oxygen. Families of those who died due to Covid-19 will get Rs 50,000," he said "Our first order of business was to waive off farmer loans of up to Rs 2 lakh in two months," Malik added.

The Maharashtra cabinet minister said the MVA government has been working as per the standard minimum programme operated by three ruling partners. Despite some natural and man-made calamities, the government has taken crucial decisions and completed the projects. On the other hand, Congress Minister Balasaheb Thorat asserted that while attacks were going on, MVA's policy was to create happiness among the poor people.

"In every crisis, be it cyclones, heavy rains, coronavirus pandemic and other crises, the role of the government was to help the people. The economy is recovering," he said. Thorat added that the MVA government put in sincere efforts to overcome the Covid crisis. "The numbers were not hidden, the bodies were not defaced, and the relatives of the patients did not have to go around looking for oxygen. We will definitely win this battle for the development of Maharashtra because the blessings and the strength of the people are with us," he said.

In a poetic tweet, State Congress leader Sachin Sawant said, "I did not fall, nor did the tower of may expectations fall, some people feel a hundred times in dropping me. As long as there is turmoil in democracy, the MVA government will remain strong and will continue to lead Maharashtra to achieve progress." Adding further support, veteran NCP leader and Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal claimed that the MVA government would complete its tenure and come back to power again.

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 09:35 AM IST