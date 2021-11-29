Mumbai: Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat hails farmers' win, continues fight for MSP law

On the eve of the winter session in which the centre proposes to move the bill to repeal the three farm laws, the Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat hailed the historic farmers’ victory with a resolve to fight for Minimum Support Price (MSP) law and other demands.

A large number of farmers and agricultural labourers from across Maharashtra had gathered at Azad Maidan, shouted slogans for the centre’s decision to repeal the laws in the wake of a year-long agitation.

The participants said their fight would continue as the centre should enact a law to ensure MSP, withdraw the Electricity Amendment Bill, repeal the Labour Code, arrest of the union minister in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and doubling of the wages under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGA).

The Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) leader Ashok Dhawale said the Mahapanchayat also called for the defeat of the BJP in upcoming state assembly elections and the statewide local body elections in Maharashtra.

