'Municipal Poll Results Reflect Public Approval Of Mahayuti Govt': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with State Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar | ANI

Mumbai: Reacting to the results of the Municipal Council and Nagar Panchayat elections declared on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) national president Ajit Pawar said the outcome clearly reflected public satisfaction with the Mahayuti government’s one-year performance and endorsement of NCP’s development-oriented and secular politics.

Pawar said voters had rewarded consistent governance and effective leadership rather than mere promises. “The people have voted for work. The decisions taken by the government for the overall development of the state, particularly for strengthening infrastructure in rural and semi-urban areas, have found acceptance among voters,” he said.

Terming the results a collective victory of the Mahayuti alliance, Pawar said that wherever the alliance contested together, it received strong public support. Even in constituencies where friendly contests took place, democratic values were upheld, he added. Pawar congratulated all newly elected presidents and councillors across the state and extended his best wishes to them.

He said the government’s success was the result of swift implementation of schemes and projects over the past year, along with strong support from the Central government. “Urban transformation through municipal bodies, resolving water-related issues, and prioritising roads and healthcare facilities will remain key focus areas in the coming period,” Pawar said.

Expressing gratitude to the people of Maharashtra, Pawar said the decisive mandate for development has increased the responsibility of both the Mahayuti and the NCP. Reaffirming the party’s ideological commitment, he said the NCP would continue to work in line with the ideals of Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Phule and Dr B.R. Ambedkar, while preserving the legacy of progressive and cultured politics established by late Yashwantrao Chavan.

“All elected presidents and councillors must now work with renewed dedication and a stronger sense of responsibility,” Pawar added.

