Mumbai's Mulund Civic Swimming Pool Closes for Major Repairs, Set to Reopen by End of September

Mumbai: The civic-run swimming pool at the Priyadarshini Indira Gandhi Sports Complex in Mulund has been closed once again for repair work since August 16. The approximately 40-year-old filtration plant at the swimming pool will undergo significant repairs and is expected to reopen by the end of September.

Overage of filtration plant's lifespan

Operated by the Brihanmumbai Sports and Lalit Kala Prathistan (BLKP), the swimming pool in Mulund has faced repeated closures due to the overage of its filtration plant's lifespan. This situation has led to disappointment among its members. To address this, the BMC is conducting necessary repairs and upgrading various components of the filtration plant.

The pool has been closed to the public since last week to facilitate the repair work. The water quality of the pool is expected to improve after the filtration plant is repaired. The extensive repair process is anticipated to take around one and a half months, with the pool projected to reopen by September 30, as stated by a civic official.

Apart from Mulund, the BMC operates swimming pools at Shivaji Park (Dadar), Chembur, Kandivali, and the Shahaji Raje Sports Complex in Andheri. Additionally, new pools are under construction at Worli Hill reservoir, Chacha Nehru Garden in Malad West, Indira Gandhi Entertainment Park (Andheri West), Kondivita (Andheri East), and Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Kridangan in Tagore Nagar (Vikhroli East).

Previously, acquiring membership for civic-run swimming pools involved waiting in queues and filling out physical forms once or twice a year. However, in August 2022, the BMC introduced online membership options. New memberships now also offer monthly and quarterly payment plans.