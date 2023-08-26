Mumbai News: BMC Team Seizes 593 kg of Banned Plastic, Collects ₹13.40 Lakh in Fines During Raids | FPJ

Mumbai: The recently established special team of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has conducted raids across 6,018 locations in the city, confiscating 593 kg of prohibited plastic. Since August 21, the civic body has imposed fines totaling Rs 13.40 lakh. Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officials and police personnel are also actively participating in these operations.

Fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000

The BMC reinstated its campaign against plastic bans on July 1, 2022. Ward-specific teams overseeing markets, shops, and licensed establishments visit their respective areas to seize banned plastic. Shopkeepers employing prohibited plastic face fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000. MPCB requested BMC to involve their officials in the drive, leading to the formation of a five-member squad in each ward to combat plastic use. About 120 officials are engaged in tackling plastic use and sales citywide. BMC's license department data shows that in the last five days, the team inspected approximately 1,87,791 shops and establishments.

Since July 2022, the BMC has confiscated 5,980 kg of plastic and collected Rs 96.35 lakh in penalties. Plans are underway to recycle the confiscated plastic currently stored in their warehouse. The civic body intends to establish centers in five administrative wards to gather plastic from citizens. Collected plastic will be handed over to NGOs to be converted into benches, dustbins, and other items.

