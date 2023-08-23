Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation Takes Actions Against Vendors For Using Plastic Bags

FPJ

The Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials under the guidance of UMC chief Ajiz Sheikh, additional commissioner Jamir Lengarekar led by deputy commissioner Ashok Naikwade and Subhash Jadhav along with municipal department heads Manish Hivre, Vinod Kene, Eknath Pawar, Vishakha Sawant and also ward officers conducted a special raid to check a use of banned plastic bags on Wednesday, August 23.

The action was initiated at retailers as well as wholesalers shops in the city and the banned plastic bags worth Rs 85,000 in their possession were confiscated.

Jamir Lengarekar, additional commissioner of UMC said that, "If the people have information about the traders selling such banned plastic bags, immediate action will be taken if information is given to the concerned teams."

