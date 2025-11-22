'Hamare Se Galti Hua': Kalyan's Ideal College Students Apologise, Touch Shivaji Statue's Feet For Offering Namaz On Campus | WATCH

Kalyan: A controversy errupted at Kalyan's Ideal College when a video of pharmacy department students offering namaz inside the campus went viral on social media. On seeing the viral video, activists from Vishnu Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal reached the college and also lodged a protest.

The incident caused an uproar and hence to avoid further misunderstanding, the students apologised to the college administration and the activists present at the scene.

Police Reach Campus

On receiving information that the situation is escalating, a team of police also arrived at the campus and urged everyone to stay calm. However, the college assured that they would handle the situation as the incident happened on the campus.

When the college administration asked the concerend students about the viral video, they said that they were only offering prayer. However, to calm the situation, the students apologised to the college administration and the activists.

Students Apologise

In a video shared on social media, the student are heard saying, "Age se Namaz nai padhenge. Hamare se Galti Hua Hai, Aage Se Nai Hoga. (Wont offer namaz on campus next time. It was our mistake, will not happen next time)"

After hearing this, the activist standing in front of them chanted, "Jai Shri Ram," and asked the three students to even touch the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

College Assures No Such Incident Will Occur In Future

In addition to this, the college stated that religious activities are not in accordance with the institution's rules. They also assured that strict vigilance would be maintained to ensure that such incidents do not occur on campus in the future.

