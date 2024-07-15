Mumbai's Monsoon Mayhem: Residential Chawl Collapsed In Andheri Kurla Rd, Three Women Rescued | Representational Image

Mumbai: A tragic incident unfolded on Sunday in the Radha Nagar at Andheri Kurla Road. A residential chawl, comprising four to five rooms with a ground floor and an upper floor, collapsed completely. The structure, constructed with brick walls and an A.C./G.I. sheet roof, crumbled, leaving devastation in its wake. The collapse of the residential chawl in Radha Nagar, a hilly area prone to landslides during the monsoon season, has raised concerns about the structural integrity of buildings in similar regions.



The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) swiftly responded to the emergency. Three females were rescued from the debris and rushed to Paramount Hospital in Sakinaka. According to Dr. Tasmiya, who has been attending to the victims, said the patient's condition is now stable. "Afrin Shaikh, a 25-year-old woman, was brought in with sustained cut injuries to her face and neck after being struck by an iron sheet. She is currently receiving treatment and is expected to make a full recovery. Rasika Nadar, a 35-year-old woman, suffered blunt trauma to her back and is also receiving medical attention. Exter Nadar, a 67-year-old woman, was treated for minor scratches and has been referred to an orthopedic specialist. She is stableand expected to make a speedy recovery", said Dr Tasmiya.

The cause of the collapse is being investigated by the authorities, and rescue efforts are ongoing. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of infrastructure in hilly areas of Mumbai, particularly during the monsoon season.