 Mumbai News: Technical Failure Disrupts WR Suburban Local Services At Borivali Station
Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, July 14, 2024, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
File/ Representative image

Commuters on the Western Line faced significant disruptions due to a technical failure at Borivali station, which occurred on Sunday morning, led to delays and cancellations of a few trains affecting suburban local services.

Western Railway Promptly Responds To The Situation

The Western Railway (WR) promptly responded to the situation, reporting that the technical issue was resolved around 9:05 AM. Subsequently, normal operations on all three lines were restored. WR officials said that movement on the down-slow line, initially impacted by the failure, has now been restored.

In a separate incident earlier the same morning, train services were interrupted due to fallen trees between Prabhadevi and Dadar stations. Reports indicate that the incident was reported around 7:30 AM. Quick action by concerned officials ensured that the track was cleared and deemed safe by approximately 8:10 AM, enabling the resumption of train movements in the affected area.

Both incidents highlight the challenges faced by Mumbai's suburban railway network, particularly during the monsoon season when weather-related disruptions are common. Commuters are advised to stay updated with official announcements and plan their journeys accordingly to minimize inconvenience.

