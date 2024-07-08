WR RPF Showcases Commendable Service: Rescues, Crime Prevention And Passenger Assistance Achievements In 2024

Western Railway Heritage Building | Vijay Gohil

Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Western Railway is entrusted with the responsibility of security of railway property, passenger area, passengers and matters connected therewith. WR’s RPF personnel have been rendering outstanding service for the cause of security of railways and railway passengers. They also provide help to passengers in need and rescue of women and children in need of care and protection. From January to June 2024, WR’s RPF has showcased its exemplary performance by working round the clock to provide safe, secure and comfortable travel experience to passengers.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, RPF as part of the Railways is playing a vital role in assisting passengers, further working in this area, an MOU has been signed with Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) which is founded by Nobel Peace Laureate Shri Kailash Satyarthi to prevent child trafficking over Railways and provide help to passengers especially women and children in need of care and protection. RPF has carried out several special initiatives, drives and operations from January to June 2024 to help passengers with their lost belongings, save the lives of passengers, take strict action against touts, miscreants, putting criminals behind bars, etc.

Upto June 2024, under Operation “Jeevan Raksha”, WR RPF has saved lives of 18 persons without any care for their own safety, going far and beyond their call of duty. Under Operation “Nanhe Farishtey”, WR RPF rescued total 378 children with the follow-up action in coordination with CWCs and NGOs and helped them reunite with their families. This year, under Operation “Amanat”, RPF has returned valuables worth over Rs. 5 crore to their rightful owners. In terms of recovery of stolen railway property, the percentage of recovery is almost 90%. Besides this, under the Railway Act, RPF registered more than 98,000 cases and realised more than Rs. 2.27 crore in fines. This year several anti-encroachment drives were also conducted under Operation “Bhoomi”.

Abhishek added that RPF supplements the efforts of the state police in the field of combating crime against passengers under Mission “Yatri Suraksha”. Upto June 2024, WR’s RPF has received and disposed more than 17,000 complaints through Rail Madad, Twitter and Helpline No. 139 to redress passenger grievances. In the year 2024, RPF apprehended over 400 offenders who were handed over to state police for legal action. Under Mission “Mahila Suraksha”, RPF has taken relentless action against offenders traveling in ladies coaches under Section 162 of Railways Act 1989 and realized more than Rs. 1.61 Crore in fines. RPF has also deployed “Meri Saheli” teams in 31 selected trains and has started “E-Meri Saheli” drive at major railway stations for the effective security of female passengers traveling alone. In order to give focused attention to the menace of smuggling of narcotics through railway system, WR RPF conducted drives under Operation Narcos and recovered contraband items worth more than Rs. 14.43 lakh and 14 persons were apprehended. Under “Operation Upalabdh”, WR RPF has played an important role to ensure the availability of reserved tickets to passengers. In this connection, journey tickets of value over Rs. 2 crore illegally booked by touts were seized by RPF, with the arrest of 372 touts. Continuing in this direction, a major case of issuing e-tickets by use of illegal software in Surat was detected and e-tickets worth more than Rs. 5 lakh were recovered. Under Operation “Samay Palan”, the RPF played a vital role in maintaining the punctuality of trains under which more than 2700 persons were arrested for the offense of unauthorized Alarm Chain Pulling.

Shri Abhishek further added that almost 12,000 awareness programs were conducted by RPF to educate the public and rail users under Operation “Jan Jagaran”, regarding stone-pelting, trespassing, etc. Under Operation Dignity, almost 150 passengers in need of care and protection were rescued. While under Operation “Sewa”, 53 persons were assisted during their travel by arranging medicine, providing infant foods, wheel chair, stretcher, medical help, etc. Under Operation “Satark”, RPF took action against the transportation of illicit liquor, Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), Tobacco & its products, unaccounted cash, valuable items, contraband goods, etc. Items valued approx. Rs. 23 lakhs were recovered and 364 persons apprehended and handed over to concerned law enforcement agencies for legal action. RPF also provided assistance to railway administration through ticket checking drives, cleanliness drives, etc. under Operation “Sahyog”. Continuing its drives against unauthorized vendors/hawkers under Operation “Dusra”, RPF apprehended & prosecuted more than 42,000 offenders and realized fines amounting to over Rs. 1.17 crore was collected.

Abhishek stated that RPF personnel acknowledge the responsibility of being "citizens in uniform" and will continue to secure, assist and serve in right earnest in the service of nation and its citizens to realize motto of the Force "Yasho Labhaswa" or "Attain Honour". Continuing in this direction, WR’s RPF personnel were awarded with certificates from the department and one of them was a proud recipient of the Indian Police Medal.