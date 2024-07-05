 Western Railway Suburban Section Free Of Daytime Block On July 7, 2024, Post Night Maintenance Between Vasai Road And Virar
According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Slow lines suburban trains will be operated on fast lines between Vasai Road and Virar station.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, July 05, 2024, 06:26 PM IST
Western Railway Suburban Section Free Of Daytime Block On July 7, 2024, Post Night Maintenance Between Vasai Road And Virar

Mumbai: To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP and DOWN slow lines from 00.15 hrs to 04.15 hrs during the intervening night of 06th/07th July, 2024  between Vasai Road and Virar station.

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Slow lines suburban trains will be operated on fast lines between Vasai Road and Virar station.

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

*Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, 07th July, 2024.*

